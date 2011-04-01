Friday Reporters' Roundtable

His reputation. His freedom. And now possibly his house. All things former commissioner Jimmy Dimora could find himself without; following another round of federal indictments. What penalties should the guilty pay, and have we done enough to block repeat performances? As the corruption scandal adds names and crimes to an already expansive list- we’ll take your calls, as part of the reporters’ roundtable. We’ll also discuss the impact of the governor’s signing the collective bargaining bill. Friday at 9 on 90.3.Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer