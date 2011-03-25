© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published March 25, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
In the wake of big budget cuts proposed by Governor Kasich, Cleveland school officials respond with cuts of their own. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas our panel of journalists measures the fallout. Also, an update on the first trial to come out of the Cuyahoga County corruption scandal – of a judge, no less. Jumpstart’s business development success is called into question, and what does the latest polling say about Ohio voters? Those and other stories, plus your phone calls. It’s the Friday reporters' roundtable at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Government and Economic Development Reporter, Crains
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

