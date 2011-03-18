Friday Reporters' Roundtable

No more reminders about county corruption while filling your gas tank. No more state help shielding ourselves from foreign invasion either. Plus a $9 billion dollar buyout of a Lake County Corporation. The reporters' roundtable comes your way Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3, when we not only discuss Frank Russo's testimony bagging additional defendants... but we'll revisit the vagaries of the new state budget, which will impact every Ohio resident. And meet the woman who fixed a road by standing pat.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau