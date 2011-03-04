© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 4, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

A bill to restrict collective bargaining for public employees barely cleared the Ohio Senate after nearly two weeks of protests. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas, what does the measure mean for workers, and how comfortable are Republicans with the outcome? Also, the so-called “beating hearts” bill gets its first hearing in the legislature; Ohio gets a new Chancellor of higher education; and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson challenges the region on education. Join us for our journalists’ roundtable, Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Mhari Saito, Reporter, WCPN

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable