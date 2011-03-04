Friday Reporters' Roundtable

A bill to restrict collective bargaining for public employees barely cleared the Ohio Senate after nearly two weeks of protests. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas, what does the measure mean for workers, and how comfortable are Republicans with the outcome? Also, the so-called “beating hearts” bill gets its first hearing in the legislature; Ohio gets a new Chancellor of higher education; and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson challenges the region on education. Join us for our journalists’ roundtable, Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Mhari Saito, Reporter, WCPN