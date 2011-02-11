© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 11, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
Federal funds for re-training could be drying up for Ohioans who have lost manufacturing jobs. Tomorrow we’ll ask who in Congress is working to get the funding restored, and why it matters. Also, Ohio could become a test case for new efforts to limit abortion, and two big stories this week shine a light on guns and gun ownership. Analysis from our panel, and your phone calls too, on the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable, Friday at 9 on 90.3. Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

