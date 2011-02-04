Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Ice and snow blanketed much of Northeast Ohio this week. Stark County was the hardest hit leaving 28,000 people still without power. In Columbus, Governor John Kasich appointed the first African American to his cabinet. Michael Colbert will lead the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. In other news, Kasich asked his legal team to review the case of an Akron woman who recently served nine days in jail for registering her children in a neighboring school district. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson finds a way to balance the budget without implementing layoffs or cuts in services. Join us Friday at 9 on 90.3 for these stories and more.Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Laura Johnston, Reporter, The Plain Dealer