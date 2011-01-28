© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published January 28, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST

The County Council takes a stand -- going directly against the advice of the new Executive by hiring back some of the old regime. Is a power play already in place, in the new Cuyahoga County government? Also an update on the fires in Fairport Harbor. Could some of the anxiety and damage have been avoided? The Friday reporters' roundtable checks the headlines - and answers your questions. Friday at 9 on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable