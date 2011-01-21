Friday Reporters' Roundtable

A new poll suggests Ohio voters don’t much care for solutions being floated to solve the state’s budget problems. And only 28 percent believe Governor Kasich will keep his promise not to raise taxes. Plus National City Bank’s former CEO takes over temporarily at the Cleveland schools; a rare prosecution over residency in Akron; and if you’re good… ice cream. Join us tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau