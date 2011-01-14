Friday Reporters' Roundtable

The Buckeye state has a new governor, who starts his term by challenging us - to be more inclusive. But on just his fifth day in office, John Kasich stands accused of forgetting just who Buckeyes really are - coming under fire for his no-minority cabinet. So is diversity an important consideration when saving a state from fiscal disaster? We'll also look at the importance of appointments by Cuyahoga County Executive Ed Fitzgerald, including a new Inspector General. Did the new County Council mis-step, by considering old faces for the new board of revision? It seems some applicants have their own records.... police records. While a woman in Akron also makes the police blotter, for something you may not think is criminal.... trying to get the best education possible, for her children. Join the conversation at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau