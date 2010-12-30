© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable Year in Review

Published December 30, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

2010 will be remembered as the year corruption shook Cuyahoga County, with the indictments of a commissioner, auditor, judges, contractors and a slew of others. It's also the year LeBron James snubbed Cleveland on national TV. The CEO of Cleveland's schools announced he's leaving, too, though not, thankfully, on a national TV special. And the state raced to the right as republicans swept into every statewide office. Join us for a discussion of the year in news, Thursday at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Laura Johnston, Reporter, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

