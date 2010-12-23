© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

Published December 23, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Governor Ted Strickland blasted The Plain Dealer and Northeast Ohio in an exit interview this week, saying people in the region always thought of him as a hayseed. Meanwhile, the state Senate takes aim at him, torpedoing dozens of his appointments to state boards and commissions. Ohio will lose two Congressional seats now that the census numbers are in and yet another member of Cuyahoga County Council says he's lined up the votes to become president. It's our regional news roundtable, Thursday at 9:00 on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

