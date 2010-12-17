Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Ex-auditor Frank Russo is headed to prison and makes a deal to help the prosecution. And John Kasich may try taking over the city of Cleveland's schools. Plus, Attorney General Richard Cordray takes a new job in D.C., but plans to come back for a gubernatorial run in four years. And the Ohio National Guard gets its first female Adjutant General. Join the conversation on the Sound of Ideas - Friday morning on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Laura Johnston, Reporter, The Plain Dealer