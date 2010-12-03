Basketball star LeBron James returns for the first time to the city he spurned for the balmy climate of Miami. How he's treated by the fans at 'The Q" is a matter of intense national scrutiny. Ohio's prison bosses say a 10 per cent budget cut will lead to prison closings and potentially dangerous overcrowding. Plans to modernize the sewer system will cause some fiscal pain for rate-payers in northeast Ohio. And the Cuyahoga County Board of Commissioners meets for the last time. Join us with your thoughts for the regional roundtable Friday morning at 9:00. Bill Cohen, statehouse correspondent, Ohio Public Radio

M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer