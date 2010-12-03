© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Regional Roundtable

Published December 3, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Basketball star LeBron James returns for the first time to the city he spurned for the balmy climate of Miami. How he's treated by the fans at 'The Q" is a matter of intense national scrutiny. Ohio's prison bosses say a 10 per cent budget cut will lead to prison closings and potentially dangerous overcrowding. Plans to modernize the sewer system will cause some fiscal pain for rate-payers in northeast Ohio. And the Cuyahoga County Board of Commissioners meets for the last time. Join us with your thoughts for the regional roundtable Friday morning at 9:00. Bill Cohen, statehouse correspondent, Ohio Public Radio
M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer

