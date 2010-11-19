© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Journalists' Roundtable

Published November 19, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Northeast Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich has ignited an intra-party battle with his campaign for the key minority position on the House Oversight Committee. Statehouse Republicans warn educators they're likely to share in the heavy budget-cutting that's about to happen in Columbus. Cleveland's RTA has adopted a lenient attitude toward youthful fare-jumpers. And Akron finally gets its town Christmas tree. Join us for the weekly regional roundtable Friday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox