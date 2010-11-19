Journalists' Roundtable

Northeast Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich has ignited an intra-party battle with his campaign for the key minority position on the House Oversight Committee. Statehouse Republicans warn educators they're likely to share in the heavy budget-cutting that's about to happen in Columbus. Cleveland's RTA has adopted a lenient attitude toward youthful fare-jumpers. And Akron finally gets its town Christmas tree. Join us for the weekly regional roundtable Friday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau