Cuyahoga County's Executive-elect wants to head off any possibility of continued corruption as a new charter takes effect. Friday on The Sound of Ideas journalists' roundtable, we'll see how executive Ed FitzGerald plans to keep corruption at bay. Also, what could new Republican leadership in the Ohio House mean for Northeast Ohio? And can Hopkins International Airport keep its hub status? We'll discuss those and other stories making headlines this week, on The Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9:00 on 90.3.

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU