Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Roundtable

Published November 5, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

What happened across Ohio and the country on Tuesday? Did America swing right? Did "no" become the new "yes?" or was it a case of "electile dysfunction." Divided government will reign in Washington but the Republicans' clean sweep in Ohio leaves them in complete control in Columbus. So, what now? Reflections from our reporters' roundtable, plus a conversation with the new Executive in charge of the state's biggest county...Friday at 9:00 on 90.3

Ed FitzGerald, Cuyahoga County Executive-elect
M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

