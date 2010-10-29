Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

With the campaign nearing the finish line, Ohio has become the key battleground in a partisan struggle for national dominance. President Obama and former President Clinton plan local campaign stops this weekend to bring out the vote. A year after police found the first of eleven bodies on Imperial Avenue, we'll see if the city is keeping a promise to change the way it handles missing persons cases. The rancor between the Akron police union and city hall might affect a city charter vote next week. Join us for the weekly roundtable and the Capitol Steps Halloween special Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer