Floundering Foreclosures

Foreclosure can devastate neighborhoods, whether it claims entire city blocks or just one or two expensive houses on a high-end suburban street. Now, financial experts are warning of a problem that could be even more damaging than foreclosure: The lack of foreclosure. Some banks have suspended foreclosures as they investigate whether they went too fast and got too sloppy. On the next Sound of Ideas, we'll find out what went wrong and what needs to happen to make it right, Tuesday at 9 on 90.3.

Teresa Dixon Murray, Plain Dealer Business Columnist

Charles Bromley, Director of the Ohio Fair Lending Coalition, Consultant to the Cuyahoga County Foreclosure Prevention Program

Richard Cordray, Ohio Attorney General

Paul Leonard, VP, Government Affairs Housing Policy Council, Financial Services Roundtable