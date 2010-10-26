© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Floundering Foreclosures

Published October 26, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

Foreclosure can devastate neighborhoods, whether it claims entire city blocks or just one or two expensive houses on a high-end suburban street. Now, financial experts are warning of a problem that could be even more damaging than foreclosure: The lack of foreclosure. Some banks have suspended foreclosures as they investigate whether they went too fast and got too sloppy. On the next Sound of Ideas, we'll find out what went wrong and what needs to happen to make it right, Tuesday at 9 on 90.3.
Teresa Dixon Murray, Plain Dealer Business Columnist
Charles Bromley, Director of the Ohio Fair Lending Coalition, Consultant to the Cuyahoga County Foreclosure Prevention Program
Richard Cordray, Ohio Attorney General
Paul Leonard, VP, Government Affairs Housing Policy Council, Financial Services Roundtable

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
David Molpus
See stories by David Molpus