Journalists' Roundtable

New polls in the Governor's race are poles apart. The Quinnipiac poll shows Republican John Kasich with a big lead over Governor Ted Strickland. But a CNN poll shows the race virtually deadlocked. President Obama made an Ohio campaign stop and Republican Sarah Palin might in hopes of swaying voters in key races. Will it work? Commissioner Jimmy Dimora asks a judge for help paying his legal bills. And an Akron priest must pay a fine and repay money he took from a Catholic charity. Join us for discussion of the week's top regional stories Friday at 9:00 on 90.3. Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, member station WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer