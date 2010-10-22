© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Journalists' Roundtable

Published October 22, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

New polls in the Governor's race are poles apart. The Quinnipiac poll shows Republican John Kasich with a big lead over Governor Ted Strickland. But a CNN poll shows the race virtually deadlocked. President Obama made an Ohio campaign stop and Republican Sarah Palin might in hopes of swaying voters in key races. Will it work? Commissioner Jimmy Dimora asks a judge for help paying his legal bills. And an Akron priest must pay a fine and repay money he took from a Catholic charity. Join us for discussion of the week's top regional stories Friday at 9:00 on 90.3. Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, member station WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox