Hispanic Influence in Northeast Ohio

By next year, all ballots in Cuyahoga County will be printed in English and Spanish, illustrating the rise in the number of Hispanics in our region. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas, we'll take a snapshot of the Hispanic population in Northeast Ohio, with dense populations on the west side of Cleveland, Lorain and Painesville. We'll talk about culture, immigration, education and we'll explore why the numbers don't seem to translate into political clout. Wednesday at 9:00a.m. on 90.3.

--Jose Feliciano, founder of the Hispanic Roundtable

--Veronica Dahlberg, HOLA (Hispanas Organizadas de Lake y Ashtabula), also secretary of the Latino Business Association of Northeast Ohio

--David Arredondo, co-chair, political action committee, Coalition for Hispanic/Latino Issues and Progress (CHIP) in Lorain Co.