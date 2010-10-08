Friday Reporters' Roundtable

New audio recording analysis of the May 4, 1970 Kent State University shootings suggest the National Guard was not the first to open fire.

Friday on the Reporters' Roundtable, we'll discuss the audio analysis, state politics, get new details in the Cuyahoga County corruption scandal; Jimmy Dimora gets his day in court...next summer; a closer look at the frenzied pace of executions in Ohio; and why the Mayor of Akron wants a state arbitrator investigated after he sided with the police union. Join us with your take on the week's news, Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

