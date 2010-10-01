Friday Reporters' Roundtable

The race for governor of Ohio tightens up with polls showing John Kasich's lead over Governor Ted Strickland narrowing. Meanwhile, the Tea Party jumps into the Attorney General's race. And the federal government pumps big money into a new foreclosure prevention program, but will it fare better than previous efforts? On the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable, we'll discuss these developments plus the local impact of the Southwest Airlines-Airtran merger and the shoo-ins and the shunned on the latest list of Rock Hall nominees. Join us at 9 on 90.3

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Brad Dicken, Reporter, Elyria Chronicle Telegram