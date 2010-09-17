Reporter's Roundtable: The Beginning of the End?

The largest and farthest reaching corruption investigation in Cuyahoga County government came to a head this week. Eight arrests were made, netting two judges and the biggest fish of all, commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

Plus, public official number two--Frank Russo--pled guilty, accepting a 21-year prison sentence. What will that mean for Dimora and others who have plead their innocence? Join M.L. Schultze, WKSU News Director for the Reporters’ Roundtable. They'll talk about the latest developments in the investigation, hear what Dimora’s colleagues have to say about it, and discuss whether this is the beginning of the end or if a wider net will be cast.

*Photo courtesy The Plain Dealer

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

