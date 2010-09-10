Reporters' Roundtable: Auditor Frank Russo Charged in 21-count Information

Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo resigned Thursday morning amid the largest public corruption investigation in the county, which began two years ago. He is charged in a 21-count information and is expected to plead guilty to bribery and obstruction of justice - which could bring a sentence of more than 20 years in prison. Friday on the Reporters' Roundtable, we'll examine each of those 21 counts, and explain the difference between an "information" and an "indictment." Plus, what about "Public Official Number 1," aka Jimmy Dimora? We want to hear your thoughts on the corruption probe, Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Mark Vosburgh, Deputy Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

