The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 3, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

More back room deal making at the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision… this before voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast a ballot for a new county executive and council. There are some changes as well; 71 precincts will find ballots in English and Spanish this November. Also in the news this week, will Cleveland take a hit after the Continental and United merger is finalized? Plus, how did six Akron police officers get layoff notices by mistake? Find out what Mayor Plusquellic had to say about it. M.L Schultze of WKSU hosts the conversation, tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, Reporter, Cleveland Magazine
Jay Miller, Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

