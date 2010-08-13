Friday Reporters Roundtable

As the Latino population grows in Ohio, so has interest by the Justice Department about whether election ballots should be bilingual. Washington is leaning on Cuyahoga County to become the first in the state to provide bilingual ballots. Also, there's acrimony in Akron over city deficit estimates and the need for more layoffs; a Cuyahoga County official resigns over a conflict of interest. And, now that the Plain Dealer and the Cleveland Orchestra have prevailed in the lawsuit brought by music critic Don Rosenberg, we'll assess the outcome and its implications. David Molpus hosts the Reporters' Roundtable, Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Charles Michener, Culture Writer & former Senior Editor of The New Yorker

