The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 30, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cuyahoga County's former longtime sheriff, Gerald McFaul, was sentenced this week to a year of home confinement rather than prison. A new study by an advocacy group for state governments says Ohio could save lots of money by putting more non-violent offenders on probation and that it would lead to fewer repeat offenders. Ohio hopes the second time's the charm in its bid for Race to the Top education money. And the Browns start training camp in search of a new direction...up. It's the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable Friday morning at nine, on 90.3. Mark Puente, Reporter, The Plain Dealer
Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Tony Grossi, Sportswriter, The Plain Dealer

