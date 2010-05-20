Reporters' Roundtable

A group of ten Ohio charter schools bands together to file a lawsuit against the very company that runs those schools. The schools are questioning the constitutionality of the state's charter school laws, as well as who actually gets to decide how a school operates. Also, lawmakers write rules for the casino industry to establish who will be allowed to play and in what way. Thursday morning at 9, join us for a conversation about those stories, plus Elyria's possible alcohol prohibition and the controversy over sex education in Parma.

Aaron Marshall statehouse reporter, The Plain Dealer

Julie Wallace managing editor, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram

Joe Yachanin editor, Sun Newspapers

