© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published May 20, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

A group of ten Ohio charter schools bands together to file a lawsuit against the very company that runs those schools. The schools are questioning the constitutionality of the state's charter school laws, as well as who actually gets to decide how a school operates. Also, lawmakers write rules for the casino industry to establish who will be allowed to play and in what way. Thursday morning at 9, join us for a conversation about those stories, plus Elyria's possible alcohol prohibition and the controversy over sex education in Parma.
Aaron Marshall statehouse reporter, The Plain Dealer
Julie Wallace managing editor, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram
Joe Yachanin editor, Sun Newspapers

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox