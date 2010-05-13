Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

A fuzzy audio recording made 40 years ago may offer evidence the national guard was ordered to fire on war protesters at Kent State in 1970. Thousands of northeast Ohioans lost their shirts when Akron's Fair Finance went foul. New evidence suggests where some of their money ended up. Senate candidate Lee Fisher lost his shirt in a Republican campaign ad and the Democrats had an off-the-cuff response. Those stories and more are up for discussion on our weekly Sound of Ideas roundtable. Join us with your thoughts Thursday morning at 9:00.Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

John Mangels, The Plain Dealer

Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal