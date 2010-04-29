© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 29, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

As the federal corruption probe in Cuyahoga County grows ever more seamy, a top official calls on his colleagues to resign. Meanwhile the transition team planning the next county government lands on the receiving end of a lawsuit. On the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable, those stories and others from the state's top headlines. And we'll catch up with two candidates from Ohio primary races, including senate hopeful Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher.Rachel Dissell, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland magazine
Lt. Governor Lee Fisher, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate nomination

