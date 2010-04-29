Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

As the federal corruption probe in Cuyahoga County grows ever more seamy, a top official calls on his colleagues to resign. Meanwhile the transition team planning the next county government lands on the receiving end of a lawsuit. On the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable, those stories and others from the state's top headlines. And we'll catch up with two candidates from Ohio primary races, including senate hopeful Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher.Rachel Dissell, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland magazine

Lt. Governor Lee Fisher, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate nomination

