Reporters' Roundtable

Democrats in Columbus marshall their votes and ignore the opposition, giving the Ohio Department of Transportation the first $25 million step towards rebuilding passenger rail across the state. The state Department of Education promises to spread the wealth to every district if Ohio secures a federal Race to the Top funds, which couldn't come soon enough in Cleveland, as more than five hundred teachers prepare to receive layoff notices. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for analysis of those stories and others, including the high cost of government in even Ohio's smallest communities. Bill Hershey Columbus Bureau Chief, Dayton Daily News

Steve Hoffman Editorial Writer, Akron Beacon Journal

Betsy Sullivan Editorial Page Director, The Plain Dealer