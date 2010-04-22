© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 22, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

Democrats in Columbus marshall their votes and ignore the opposition, giving the Ohio Department of Transportation the first $25 million step towards rebuilding passenger rail across the state. The state Department of Education promises to spread the wealth to every district if Ohio secures a federal Race to the Top funds, which couldn't come soon enough in Cleveland, as more than five hundred teachers prepare to receive layoff notices. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for analysis of those stories and others, including the high cost of government in even Ohio's smallest communities. Bill Hershey Columbus Bureau Chief, Dayton Daily News
Steve Hoffman Editorial Writer, Akron Beacon Journal
Betsy Sullivan Editorial Page Director, The Plain Dealer

