Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 8, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

A showdown looms between the governor and the state highway patrol. Bucking the recession just a bit, local manufacturers hang out the help wanted sign, and Cleveland officials launch an investigation into possible police department negligence in a homicide investigation. Thursday morning at 9 join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the region to discuss those stories, the legacy of the Ohio Supreme Court chief justice and interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.Dan Shingler, Crain's Cleveland Business
Kevin O'Brien, The Plain Dealer
Aaron Marshall, The Plain Dealer

Paul Cox
