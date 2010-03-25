Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

The state unemployment fund ran low on money long ago; soon it'll be three billion dollars in debt. And that's nothing compared to Ohio's overall budget hole, which once again is deeper than anticipated. If you think a lot of northeast Ohio storefronts are vacant, that's no illusion. Vacant retail space is up 22 percentin the past year. And workers Cleveland's Hugo Boss factory fighting to keep their jobs get celebrity help, but the foreign owner isn't budging. Join us for the reporters roundtable tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. on The Sound of Ideas.--Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News

--Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business

--Bill Rice, ®ideastream

