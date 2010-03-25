© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 25, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

The state unemployment fund ran low on money long ago; soon it'll be three billion dollars in debt. And that's nothing compared to Ohio's overall budget hole, which once again is deeper than anticipated. If you think a lot of northeast Ohio storefronts are vacant, that's no illusion. Vacant retail space is up 22 percentin the past year. And workers Cleveland's Hugo Boss factory fighting to keep their jobs get celebrity help, but the foreign owner isn't budging. Join us for the reporters roundtable tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. on The Sound of Ideas.--Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News
--Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business
--Bill Rice, &regideastream

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsChildren's HealthSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox