Cleveland State University is about to increase its downtown footprint, house more students on campus and renovate some of its classroom space.

New CSU president Ronald Berkman is drawing up a campus master plan and preparing for a major fund-raiser, all in his first year. State lawmakers want to know why they're paying for a Workers Compensation Council that's done little but generate controversy. And how does a city get by without 20 per cent of its police force? The city of Toledo may be about to find out. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3. --Jim Siegel, Columbus Dispatch

--Shannon Mortland, Crain's Cleveland Business

--Ignazio Messina, Toledo Blade