Reporters' Roundtable
Cleveland State University is about to increase its downtown footprint, house more students on campus and renovate some of its classroom space.
New CSU president Ronald Berkman is drawing up a campus master plan and preparing for a major fund-raiser, all in his first year. State lawmakers want to know why they're paying for a Workers Compensation Council that's done little but generate controversy. And how does a city get by without 20 per cent of its police force? The city of Toledo may be about to find out. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3. --Jim Siegel, Columbus Dispatch
--Shannon Mortland, Crain's Cleveland Business
--Ignazio Messina, Toledo Blade