Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

With health care reform still in limbo President Obama hits the road in a "final" push to move the public opinion needle his way. He'll be in Cleveland Monday.

On the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable Thursday some analysis on where the health fight goes from here. State bureaucrats aren't exactly hurrying to comply with the Governor's mandate to cut payroll. And speaking of Governor Strickland, he's become the new "spokes-man" for efforts to peddle a bike lane for the new I-90 innerbelt bridge. Join us for the discussion Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Reginald Fields, statehouse bureau chief, The Plain Dealer

Brandon Glenn, reporter, MedCity News