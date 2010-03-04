© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 4, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

A group pressing for a referendum on the Governor's plan to put slots at racetracks comes under pressure to reveal who's funding its campaign. Thursday morning at 9, we'll get the latest on that story as it hits the courts. Also, analysis of the troubles at the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port, and Cleveland's schools get a major incentive to finalize its overhaul plans. Plus, a Forbes editor takes your questions on the misery index.James McCarty The Plain Dealer
Scott Stephens Catalyst-Ohio
Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Carl Lavin Forbes.com

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox