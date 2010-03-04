Reporters' Roundtable

A group pressing for a referendum on the Governor's plan to put slots at racetracks comes under pressure to reveal who's funding its campaign. Thursday morning at 9, we'll get the latest on that story as it hits the courts. Also, analysis of the troubles at the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port, and Cleveland's schools get a major incentive to finalize its overhaul plans. Plus, a Forbes editor takes your questions on the misery index.James McCarty The Plain Dealer

Scott Stephens Catalyst-Ohio

Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Carl Lavin Forbes.com