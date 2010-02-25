© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 25, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST
General Motors promises hundreds more jobs in Lordstown by the end of the year. The company is betting on demand for the new high-mileage Chevy Cruze which is selling well in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, Governor Strickland and Republican challenger John Kasich appear on the same stage in Columbus as polls indicate a close race. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for a conversation about those stories, plus the Cleveland Clinic's sweet heart deal.Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Robert Schoenberger The Plain Dealer
Mary Vanac MedCity News

