Reporters' Roundtable

General Motors promises hundreds more jobs in Lordstown by the end of the year. The company is betting on demand for the new high-mileage Chevy Cruze which is selling well in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, Governor Strickland and Republican challenger John Kasich appear on the same stage in Columbus as polls indicate a close race. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for a conversation about those stories, plus the Cleveland Clinic's sweet heart deal.Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Robert Schoenberger The Plain Dealer

Mary Vanac MedCity News