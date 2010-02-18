Reporters' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Economic woes, dysfunctional government, re-inventing the community. If you think it's just happening in Cuyahoga County, take a look around.
Thursday on the Sound of Ideas, we'll talk with editorial leaders of five daily newspapers reporting outside of Cuyahoga County. We'll hear about triumphs and challenges in Painesville, Canton, Sandusky and other northeast Ohio communities. We look east, west and south Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3Steve Hoffman, editorial writer, Akron Beacon Journal
Matt Westerhold, managing editor, Sandusky Register
Andy Young, editor, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram
Gayle Beck, editorial page editor, Canton Repository
John Bertosa, city editor, Lake County News-Herald

Paul Cox
