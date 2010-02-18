Reporters' Roundtable

Economic woes, dysfunctional government, re-inventing the community. If you think it's just happening in Cuyahoga County, take a look around.

Thursday on the Sound of Ideas, we'll talk with editorial leaders of five daily newspapers reporting outside of Cuyahoga County. We'll hear about triumphs and challenges in Painesville, Canton, Sandusky and other northeast Ohio communities. We look east, west and south Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3Steve Hoffman, editorial writer, Akron Beacon Journal

Matt Westerhold, managing editor, Sandusky Register

Andy Young, editor, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram

Gayle Beck, editorial page editor, Canton Repository

John Bertosa, city editor, Lake County News-Herald