Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Legislative redistricting is upon us; both Democrats and Republicans are offering up plans to make the process a little less partisan. Recalls involving millions of vehicles have Toyota scrambling to keep customers on the road. When it comes to inter-modal shipping, Cleveland is in danger of declining from juggernaut to jerkwater. Why is northeast Ohio losing clout as a crossroads of commerce? Join us for the weekly roundtable Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business

Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer Columbus bureau

Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer

Evalyn Gates, PhD, just named CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History