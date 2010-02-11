© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 11, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Legislative redistricting is upon us; both Democrats and Republicans are offering up plans to make the process a little less partisan. Recalls involving millions of vehicles have Toyota scrambling to keep customers on the road. When it comes to inter-modal shipping, Cleveland is in danger of declining from juggernaut to jerkwater. Why is northeast Ohio losing clout as a crossroads of commerce? Join us for the weekly roundtable Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer Columbus bureau
Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer
Evalyn Gates, PhD, just named CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

