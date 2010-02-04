© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 4, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

As filing deadlines approach in statewide races, Ohio's Democrat and Republican parties change the lineup, while lawmakers and petitioners line up their issues for this year's ballots. Meanwhile, Cleveland's mayor points to an overhaul in city hall. And to some major problems in a local mortgage assistance program. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and a panel of journalists for analysis of those stories, plus NASA Glenn's new mission and payback from PNC.William Hershey, staff writer, Dayton Daily News
Elizabeth Sullivan, editorial page editor, The Plain Dealer
Arielle Kass, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Megan O'Bryan, executive director, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox