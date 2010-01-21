Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Governor Strickland this week chose Yvette McGee Brown, a former Franklin County domestic relations and juvenile judge, as his running mate. President Obama's White House to Main Street tour touches down in Lorain County Friday with Obama set to host a town hall meeting at Lorain County Community College. Cuyahoga County's prosecutor comes under scrutiny for awarding no-bid contracts to a close ally. And moving a proposed Columbus casino is going to require a statewide vote. Join us for discussion of those and other stories Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine

Mark Puente, reporter, The Plain Dealer

David C. Barnett, ideastream®