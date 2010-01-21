© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published January 21, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Governor Strickland this week chose Yvette McGee Brown, a former Franklin County domestic relations and juvenile judge, as his running mate. President Obama's White House to Main Street tour touches down in Lorain County Friday with Obama set to host a town hall meeting at Lorain County Community College. Cuyahoga County's prosecutor comes under scrutiny for awarding no-bid contracts to a close ally. And moving a proposed Columbus casino is going to require a statewide vote. Join us for discussion of those and other stories Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine
Mark Puente, reporter, The Plain Dealer
David C. Barnett, ideastream®

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox