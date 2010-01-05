Rookies' Roundtable: A Conversation with First Time Officeholders

This month, some of your neighbors and friends are starting new jobs--in service to the community. That's because in November, they were elected to school boards or city councils for the first time. As these political newcomers get started down a potentially treacherous path, a few of them will join host Dan Moulthrop to talk about their hopes, their plans and why they're venturing into an arena as challenging as local politics. Join the conversation Tuesday morning at 9. Miesha Headen Richmond Heights City Council

John Mallen Chardon City Council

Jennifer Mearns Shaker Heights Board of Education

Sean Nicklos Parma City School Board

Mary Siwierka Elyria City Council

Jill Zimon Pepper Pike City Council