Holiday Humor
Need some "Christmas Cheer?" We do. We don't want giggles. We don't want chuckles. We don't want weird throat noises. We're looking for laughter that makes your belly shake like a bowl full of jello.
Wednesday on the Sound of Ideas, Mike McIntyre, writer of the Plain Dealer's Laugh Track will bear gifts of gold, frankincense and myrth -- minus the gold and frankincense. Topics include: poor gifting choices, the minutia filled Christmas card letter, Christmas lights that can be seen from outer space, and the magical story of… a local brew that leaves you feeling like you just got run over by a reindeer. Join local comics for a Christmas Comedy Roundtable. We'll all go a wassailing, whatever that is...Mike Polk, Last Call Cleveland
Dana Austin, Cleveland Comic
Jim Tews, Stand Up Comic
Marc Jaffe, Comedy Writer