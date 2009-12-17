© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: 2009, The Year in Review

Published December 17, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

A year ago, casino gambling was illegal, Ohio had a balanced budget and was poised to address public school funding inequities, and the possibility of restructuring county government was more remote than anything. What a difference a year makes. It's not just big stories this year, but stories that have really changed things--our government, our economy, some local institutions. This Thursday at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop at the reporters' roundtable to look back at the year in news here and across the state. Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Steve Hoffman The Akron Beacon Journal
Karen Kasler Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox