State lawmakers want to make Ohio a key player in a battle against childhood obesity. Ohio Senators are poised to go along with the House to stop a scheduled income tax reduction. Cleveland floats plan to impose fees on non-profits and on garbage collection to deal with revenue shortfall. And the Ohio Supreme Court chief justice says it's time to stop electing and start appointing judgesto the high court. Join us for the weekly reporters' roundtable Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Henry Gomez, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Steve Hoffman, editorial writer, Akron Beacon Journal

Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau