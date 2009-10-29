© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published October 29, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

A couple of recent newspaper polls indicatelikely passage of the casino gambling proposal on the November ballot. Apparently, the promise of jobs in this deeply troubled economy has eased previous concerns about expanding gambling. Business forces on both sides of the issue are pouring millions into advertising in the final days of the campaign. The Cuyahoga County corruption probe turns up evidence of high living at public expense and FirstEnergy tells the state it will let customers opt out of itscontroversial light bulb program. Join us with your thoughts for the weekly reporters' roundtable Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on The Sound of Ideas.
Rachel Dissell, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Stephen Koff, D.C. bureau chief, The Plain Dealer

