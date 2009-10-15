Thursday Roundtable

As Ohio gets set to vote on Issue 3, a brand-new casino plan has surfaced in the state legislature. So has yet another tax hike that's likely to rankle the wealthy. And a former city planning director for Cleveland says the Port Authority's plan to relocate--in about 25 years--is too long to wait for such a needed transformation of the city's lakefront. We'll explore all those stories in the reporters roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on the Sound of Ideas.Hunter Morrison, former Cleveland planning director

Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News