Reporters' Roundtable
After a recent botched execution, Governor Strickland puts a momentary moratorium on the death penalty. Meanwhile, the Ohio House votes to expand mandatory death sentences. Also this week, a GOP giant who got his start in Cuyahoga County politics endorses the plan for a County Executive, while Cleveland City Council leadership splits over their endorsement. Thursday morning at 9, we'll talk about those stories, and the not-so-free fluorescent light bulbs First Energy is hand-delivering to customers.Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Jim Siegel Columbus Dispatch