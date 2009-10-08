© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published October 8, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

After a recent botched execution, Governor Strickland puts a momentary moratorium on the death penalty. Meanwhile, the Ohio House votes to expand mandatory death sentences. Also this week, a GOP giant who got his start in Cuyahoga County politics endorses the plan for a County Executive, while Cleveland City Council leadership splits over their endorsement. Thursday morning at 9, we'll talk about those stories, and the not-so-free fluorescent light bulbs First Energy is hand-delivering to customers.Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Jim Siegel Columbus Dispatch

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox