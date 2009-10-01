© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published October 1, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cleveland's role as host to the international Gay Games in 2014is expected to bring in thousands of competitors and millions of dollars. Governor Strickland will try to convince lawmakers to put off the final year of a personal income tax cut and use the money to bridge a budget gap. Researchers at Hiram College say a proposed casino plan won't be quite the bonanza that backers claim it will be. Join us for discussion of these and other stories on the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00.
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Jon Craig, Cincinnati Enquirer
Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

