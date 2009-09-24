© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 24, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The Ohio Supreme Court requires a voter referendum on the Governor's planned expansion of gambling revenue with voter slot machines. The Secretary of State determines the state legislator pushing a new redistricting proposal does not reside in the senate district he serves. And state lawmakers consider following Cleveland's legislative lead, by outlawing texting while driving. Join host Dan Moulthrop for analysis of those and other stories from the week's news, Thursday morning at 9 .
William Hershey politics reporter, Dayton Daily News
Mark Naymik politics reporter, Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey senior editor, Cleveland Magazine

