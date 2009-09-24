Reporters' Roundtable

The Ohio Supreme Court requires a voter referendum on the Governor's planned expansion of gambling revenue with voter slot machines. The Secretary of State determines the state legislator pushing a new redistricting proposal does not reside in the senate district he serves. And state lawmakers consider following Cleveland's legislative lead, by outlawing texting while driving. Join host Dan Moulthrop for analysis of those and other stories from the week's news, Thursday morning at 9 .

William Hershey politics reporter, Dayton Daily News

Mark Naymik politics reporter, Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey senior editor, Cleveland Magazine